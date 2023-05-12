Sydney cancels Khalistan propaganda referendum organised by Sikhs For Justice

Australia’s Blacktown City Council has decided to cancel a Khalistan propaganda referendum organised by Sikhs For Justice in Sydney following complaints raised about the threats that can take place after the event.

The Australia Today news outlet reported that the event was scheduled to take place at Blacktown Leisure Centre Stanhope, but it now stands cancelled after a meeting with the security agencies.

“Council has, this morning, cancelled this booking as it is in conflict with adopted Council policy and due to risks to Council staff, Council assets and members of the public which cannot be practicably mitigated,” Australia Today quoted a Blacktown City Council spokesperson as saying.

“Council’s decision is in no way an endorsement of, or criticism of, any political position relating to the internal affairs of India or Pakistan and must not be represented as support for any particular political position,” the spokesperson added.

It has been reported that the city council authorities took consolations with the NSW Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Australian Federal Police and The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade while taking a decision to withdraw permission for the Khalistan propaganda event.

One of the complainants, Arvind Gaur, told the news outlet that he received a reply from the council CEO Kerry Robinson explaining that the unauthorised banners and posters are being removed by Council officials and they have sought advice from the NSW Police.

It comes a week after the Khalistani supporters vandalised a Hindu temple— BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Rosehill—in Sydney.

The temple was vandalised by anti-India slogans written on the temple's front walls, which the temple management found. A Khalistan flag was also found mounted atop the temple's gate. Graffiti reading “Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)” was also written on the wall.

Hindu, Islamic and Sikh religious leaders condemned the attack and called on authorities to take strict action against perpetrators.

Recently, many Hindu temples are being increasingly targeted by Khalistanis. Earlier this year, three Hindu Temples in Melbourne and two Hindu Temples in Brisbane were vandalised by Khalistan supporters.

The Indian government took up the issue with the Australian government when India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Australia in February.

During his visit, he met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and emphasised the need for vigilance against "radical activities" targeting the Indian community in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)