'India a giant in global history': Macron, Modi pen new chapter in Delhi-Paris ties

In a significant display of bilateral bonhomie, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed India as "a giant in world history" and acknowledged the 'decisive role' India is set to play in the future. Addressing India as a 'strategic partner' and 'a friend', Macron said that it gave the French a 'great pleasure to welcome India as the Guest of Honour for this year's 14th July parade', referring to the French National Day celebrated annually on 14th of July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also conferred the highest French civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

Prime Minister Modi said it was an "honour for the 140 crore people of India".

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!"

PM Modi joined Macron for French National Day, formally known as Bastille Day, in Paris early on Friday where an Indian tri-services contingent was part of the parade. French-made Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets performed a fly-past. Both Indian and French troops marched with trumpets and drums.

The parade at Champs-Élysées in Paris had members of Indian Army's Punjab Regiment whose troops have participated in both the World Wars. Punjab Regiment has been bestowed with 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first world war.

It participated in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in France in September 1915 during the first world war.

The national day of France is celebrated on July 14, also known as Bastille Day or Fête Nationale Française. The significance of Bastille Day The Bastille Day Parade marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison — a prison associated with repression and torture — in 1789 during the French Revolution, a pivotal moment in French history.

But the significance of Bastille day lies in the fact that it ended the rule of the monarchs.

Eventually, Napoleon retook the power but that entailed introduction of some progressive laws that set down the foundation of democracy in France.

Bastille Day, thus, emerged as that point in French history towards the success of the French Revolution for the ascent of democracy in France and the larger European region.

