UK: Pay issues strike again, 950 ground workers at Gatwick airport set to stage eight-day protest

In the United Kingdom, the travel plans of thousands of travellers are set to be affected as nearly a thousand airport workers at Gatwick Airport in England strike over pay issues.

On Friday, the trade union Unite announced that almost a thousand airport workers at four firms will strike for a period of eight days, during what is slated to be the busiest summer period since the coronavirus pandemic. The looming strike Airport workers, including baggage handlers and ground staff, will begin the strike from Friday, July 28th. The first strike will last till Tuesday, August 1st. Following this, they will once again strike from Friday, August 4th to Tuesday, August 8th.

The strike will affect multiple airlines including the British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair, Tui, Westjet and Wizz, said the union.

Around 950 airport workers working at four firms — ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services — provide many services including baggage handling, ground handling and check-in work, to the above-mentioned major airlines. How will it affect travel As per Unite, disruptions, delays and cancellations were "inevitable". Right now, the strike is planned but can be avoided.

BBC reports that if it does go ahead, the strike will put pressure on the aviation industry as it deals with potential air traffic control strikes and restricted airspace over Ukraine due to the ongoing Ukraine war.

The union has been pushing for a pay rise for its members for months. In June, Unite had previously called off strike action by security staff at the Heathrow Airport which happens to be Britain's busiest airport, after securing a new deal.

As per Unite, "despite undertaking highly demanding and safety critical roles" most of the workers are paid under £12 ($15.74) per hour.

Furthermore, during the pandemic, many companies at Gatwick Airport "made large-scale redundancies and cut the pay and conditions of their remaining staff." Lasting issue: Other strikes by airport staff From July 18th, around 100 airport security staff and technicians at the Birmingham Airport are set to walk off.

In Italy, an air traffic strike is planned to start July 15th, which Ryanair Airlines as per BBC said is expected to cause cancellations and disruptions.

