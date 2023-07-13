SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee unanimously votes for strike as talks fail

Following unsuccessful negotiations between SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), it has been confirmed that Hollywood studios, such as Disney and Warner Bros, will now face a strike from the actors who will begin picketing outside their premises. This comes in conjunction with the ongoing WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike, which began in May, intensifying the labour disputes within the industry. This is the first actors' strike since 1980 and the first time that both actors and writers have joined hands in pursuing fair compensation and protection of their rights in the face of threats like AI since 1960. SAG-AFTRA statement In a statement quoted by Deadline, SAG-AFTRA said, "SAG-AFTRA’s Television/Theatrical/Streaming contracts have expired without a successor agreement. After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members."

In the face of the AMPTP’s intransigence and delay tactics, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 pm PT.

“SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said. AMPTP statement “We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE