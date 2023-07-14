Over six tonnes of shark fins seized in Panama, five arrested in illegal trade operation

In Panama, police have seized more than six tonnes of shark fins that were reportedly headed to Asia. In addition, authorities have arrested five people in connection to the illegal trade of shark fins, which happen to be a delicacy in some cultures.

Talking to the media at a press conference, Attorney General Javier Caraballo said that most of the seized illegal shark fins were already dehydrated, thus were ready to be exported. Illegal shipment worth millions As per AFP, the police suspect that the fins were intended for the Asian market, where a kilogram can fetch prices of up to $1,000.

During the operation, police also seized a pistol with an expired permit and discovered bank transfer documentation related to the illegal trade. Furthermore, they uncovered a storage and packaging centre used for processing shark fins.

The five individuals arrested in connection with the operation will face charges of crimes against collective security and the environment.

Authorities suspect that the shark fins were being shipped from Panama to a Chinese individual who allegedly financed the operation. Shark fins: A delicacy Shark fin soup, considered a delicacy in East Asia and often served at weddings and high-end banquets, is a driving force behind the demand for shark fins.

Additionally, certain cultural beliefs in countries like China and Japan associate shark fin consumption with health benefits, such as anti-ageing properties, improved appetite, memory enhancement, and increased sexual desire.

The trade in shark fins is highly detrimental to shark populations. As per Pew Environment Group data, an estimated 63 million to 273 million sharks are being killed each year for their fins and other body parts.

In many instances, fishermen engage in the cruel practice of finning, where they cut off the shark's fins and discard the still-living animal back into the ocean, leading to suffocation or death due to blood loss.

The black-market shark fin trade is estimated to be worth around $500 million annually. Panama tackles illegal shark fin trade This seizure, as per AFP, comes after the Panama summit on international trade in endangered species held in November 2022.

During the summit, which was attended by 183 countries and the European Union, a resolution was adopted to protect an additional 54 shark species, dealing a blow to the lucrative shark fin trade.