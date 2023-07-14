WATCH | Great white sharks swim dangerously close to surfers, drone footage shows

A new, terrifying drone footage captured off the coast of California has shocked the netizens, showing how close the great white sharks swim to humans. The footage shot by wildlife photographer Kevin Christopherson at San Onofre State Beach, a popular surfing destination in San Diego shows the moment unsuspecting surfers received the company of these sharks.

In the video, at least three huge great white sharks can be seen swimming around at least a dozen surfers. Most of them did not seem to have any clue that the apex predators were a few metres away from them.

This is not the first instance when sharks have been spotted near the beach. Last year in October, during one of the surfing competitions, veteran surf photographer Jordan Anast managed to capture a great white rocketing out of the water and then splashing down.

Notably, a recent study by California State University found that sharks swim much closer to humans than previously imagined. The researchers arrived at the conclusion after conducting over 1,500 drone flights spanning two years in southern Santa Barbara County and central San Diego County.

"In both spots, the sharks were observed swimming near humans on 97 per cent of the days surveyed, and often within 50 yards of wave breaks. The sharks generally came closest to surfers and stand-up paddle boarders," the study revealed. × Similar footage emerged last week The footage of sharks swimming close to humans comes barely a week after a similar video surfaced from Florida's Navarre beach. One of the videos that went viral at the time showed a shark swimming near the crowd, flapping its fins and tail while the confused and nervous beachgoers looked for safer options.

The video showed terrified men, women and children as they hurried out of the water as soon as they caught sight of the shark. In the blink of an eye, a fun and frolic day at the beach turned into nothing short of a nightmare.

Last month, in what was a scene straight out of Steven Spielberg's Jaws movie, a Russian man was ripped and mauled apart by a lone shark off one of Egypt's Red Sea resorts.

ministry which posted a message on Facebook saying: "An attack by a tiger shark on a beachgoer... led to his death."

The ministry added it had captured the shark "to inspect it", adding the mammal displayed "abnormal behaviour... resulting in the incident".

Also read | JAWS in real life: Russian man ripped apart in shark attack off Egypt’s Red Sea resort Previous incidents of shark attacks According to experts, the great whites are most commonly known for attacking humans followed by the tiger sharks.

Earlier this year in February, a 59-year-old Australian tourist was killed by a shark near a beach in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. At the time of his death, the man was swimming close to a pontoon and was 150 metres away from the shore when the shark attacked.

(With inputs from agencies)