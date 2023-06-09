JAWS in real life: Russian man ripped apart in shark attack off Egypt’s Red Sea resort

In a scene straight out of a Steven Spielberg's Jaws movie, a Russian man has reportedly died after being ripped and mauled apart by a lone shark off one of Egypt's Red Sea resorts.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and shows a tiger shark throwing and ripping apart the man like a soft toy.

“It’s eating his remains now,” a witness who filmed one of the videos can be heard saying.

According to Russian Consul-General Viktor Voropayev, the Russian national was born in 1999 and that he was a permanent resident of Egypt, refraining to give away his name.

(Disclaimer: The video contains disturbing visuals. Readers should proceed on their own caution) Shark attack at a beach in Egypt pic.twitter.com/EJZcOjXfxl — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) June 8, 2023 × Attack confirmed by Egypt The attack was confirmed by Egypt's environment ministry which posted a message on Facebook saying: "An attack by a tiger shark on a beachgoer... led to his death."

The ministry added it had captured the shark "to inspect it", adding the mammal displayed "abnormal behaviour... resulting in the incident".

Russian media reports stated that the man was with his girlfriend in the water swimming. While the man was caught in the clutches of the shark, the girlfriend managed to escape the spot unscathed.

“It happened in a second. Rescuers reacted very quickly. For some reason, I immediately felt that it was a shark. I immediately jumped up and started shouting: ‘Sharks, sharks! Save yourself!’ Nobody understood yet,” a witness was quoted as saying by Russian station REN-TV.

“It’s a terrible thing, the remains of this guy are over there. I’m shaking. Right in front of my eyes, the shark ate that guy. I think I need a drink. I feel really bad."

Taking a precautionary measure, the authorities have closed off a 46-mile (74km) stretch of the coastline, announcing it would remain off-limits until Sunday. Previous incidents of shark attacks According to experts tiger sharks are only second to great whites in attacking humans.

The Red Sea is a popular tourist destination and although shark attacks are rare, the region has been a hotbed of such incidents. Last year, there were two attacks just days apart in Hurghada that killed an Austrian and a Romanian tourist.

WATCH | Sydney swimmer killed in a shark attack × Earlier this year in February, a 59-year-old Australian tourist was killed by a shark near a beach in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. At the time of his death, the man was swimming close to a pontoon and was 150 metres away from the shore when the shark attacked

(With inputs from agencies)