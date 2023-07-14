‘Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter’: PM Modi about successful launch of India’s third lunar mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, on Friday (July 14) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:35 pm (local time), the country’s third lunar mission and second attempt at a soft landing on the surface of the moon. ‘Momentous achievement’: PM Modi about the launch of Chandrayaan-3 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in France as the Guest of Honour for this year’s Bastille Day Parade which also witnessed the participation from the Indian army, Navy and Air Force, took to Twitter and congratulated the team at ISRO for the successful launch.

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!” said the Indian PM.

Prior to the launch, PM Modi had said, “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation.” ‘Significant milestone’: India’s president congratulates ISRO President of India, Droupadi Murmu, also took to Twitter and congratulated the team at ISRO on the successful launch and said, “India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!”

She added, “It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the launch Indian Home Minister took to Twitter after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said, “India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish.”

ALSO READ | India's Chandrayaan-3 makes majestic lift-off from Sriharikota ‘Moment of glory for India’: Dr Jitendra Singh The Indian Minister for State Science and Technology, who was present for the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota after the successful launch, said, “It is indeed a moment of glory for India and destiny for all of us here at Sriharikota who were part of a history in the making. Thank you team ISRO for making India proud & thank you PM Modi for making this possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector…”

Addressing a press conference after the launch the Indian minister said, “This is also a vindication of the dream seen by the founding fathers of ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai and others who were constrained of resources but they had confidence in abundance...This is also a befitting tribute to Vikram Sarabhai and happening at a time when we are entering 25 years of Amrit Kaal.”

He also went on to hail that the “entire mission is totally indigenous and living up to the mantra of Aamtmanirbhar Bharat and in the years to come it also reiterates India’s role as a global player in the world arena.” This comes as New Delhi has been pushing PM Modi’s vision for making India a self-reliant nation.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission cost around Rs 600 crore ($7.3 million), said Singh. ISRO chief hints at Chandrayaan-4 Addressing a press conference after the launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO chairperson S Somanath said, “Let's pray for this (success of Chandrayaan-3), if this happens very well, we will have Chandrayaan-4.” Speaking about the landing on the lunar surface, the ISRO chief said if everything goes normal the final power descent and landing is currently planned on August 23, 5:47 pm (local time).

