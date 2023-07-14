India's journey to Moon begins: Lunar landing mission Chandrayaan-3 lifts off successfully

India successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on Friday (July 14) from its main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh at 2:35pm local time (0905 GMT).

Thousands had gathered at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota to witness this historic feat when the Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3-M4) rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifted off successfully.

The Moon mission, which has a price tag of around $74.6 million, aims to successfully land a rover to explore the lunar surface.

The Sanskrit word Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" and the rocket includes a two-metre tall lander, named Vikram, which is designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole. It is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet: "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"

He previously said that this date, July 14, 2023, will always be etched in golden letters as far as India's space sector is concerned because of Chandrayaan-3's historic launch. He said that this "remarkable mission" will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation.

This is a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface.

The rover will embark on a journey lasting slightly over a month before landing on the Moon's surface later in August, around the 23rd of that month. A successful landing would make India the fourth country — after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China — to achieve the feat.

After the launch, Jitendra Singh, who is a junior minister for science and technology, told reporters: "It is indeed a moment of glory for India. Thank you team ISRO for making India proud."

India also became the first Asian nation to put a satellite into orbit around Mars in 2014, and three years later, the ISRO launched 104 satellites in a single mission.

The ISRO's Gaganyaan ("Skycraft") programme is slated to launch a three-day manned mission into Earth's orbit by next year.

India is also working to boost its two per cent share of the global commercial space market by sending private payloads into orbit for a fraction of the cost of competitors.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE