Chandrayaan-3: Ahead of launch, ISRO scientists and chief S Somnath seek blessings at temples

Ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-3, a team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) offered prayers at the Tirupati temple. The Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on Friday, July 14, with its Lander and Rover from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour ‘launch rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission. The mission is slated to be launched at 2:35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

The scientists visiting the Tirupati temple also carried with them a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3. #WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A team of ISRO scientists team arrive at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple, with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers.



Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14, at 2:35 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ISRO had… pic.twitter.com/2ZRefjrzA5 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023 × A team of around eight scientists was seen going inside the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. While speaking to reporters outside the temple, they said, “This is Chandrayaan-3 — our mission to the moon...We have a launch tomorrow.”

Among the team members was Shantanu Bhatwadekar, the Scientific Secretary of ISRO.

Earlier on July 10, speaking on the sidelines of India Space Congress 2023, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that the space agency has designed the Chandrayaan-3 after learning from the failure of Chandrayaan-2.

"We were trying to target a landing in a particular spot, closer to the South Pole that is 70 degrees to the South Pole and in doing so, we faced certain challenges," Somnath said on Chandrayaan-2. ISRO Chief S Somnath offers prayers at temple ISRO Chairman S Somanath also offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Parameswarini temple at Sullurpeta on Thursday, as they gear up for the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Wearing a black T-shirt, Somnath worshipped at the temple located in Tirupati district, 22 km west of Sriharikota, where the spaceport is located.

"I need the blessings of Chengalamma Devi...I came here to pray and seek the blessings for the success of this mission," Somnath told reporters.

"Chandrayaan-3 will start its journey tomorrow. We are hoping that everything goes right and it lands on the moon on August 23," he added.

According to Somnath, the next launch by ISRO will be a commercial satellite by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) likely at the end of July. Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins According to scientists, after the lift-off at 2:35 pm on Friday, around 16 minutes after the lift-off, the propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket. It would orbit the earth about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle, with 170 km at its closest point and 36,500 km farthest from the earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the launch of Chandrayaan -3 will raise the level of India's international collaborations.

He said, "I have the confidence to say that the launch of Chandrayaan-3 is going to raise the level of India's international collaborations including that between India and the US."

(With inputs from agencies)

