Delhi drowning: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house among flood-affected areas | Details

The incessant rains in the capital city of Delhi have broken all records, causing the water level of the city’s Yamuna River to reach 208.46m on Thursday morning. The water level of the river surpassed the all-time high of 207.49m on Tuesday night itself when it reached 207.99m.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvin Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people living in low-lying areas under the Yamuna river to immediately evacuate. He said, “The water will enter your houses, there will be no time and it will be harmful to you and your life. Requesting everyone with folded hands, please don't wait.”

Also Read | Indian budget carrier SpiceJet to get $61 million infusion from top shareholder

The Ring Road stretch in the Civil Lines area has experienced flooding, leading to the closure of the road connecting Majnu ka Tila with Kashmere gate ISBT. Notably, this area is located just 550 metres away from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and the Delhi Assembly.

The Garhi Mandu village near Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged due to heavy downpours.

Also Read | India backs Pakistan’s resolution at UN condemning Quran burning protests

Efforts are already underway to address the challenges posed by the flood situation and provide relief to affected residents. The flooding has forced many individuals to vacate their homes. This monsoon season, Delhi has witnessed an exceptionally high level of rainfall, surpassing records from previous decades. Traffic Advisory Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch between Monastery and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, saying the traffic has been affected due to the overflowing Yamuna River. It also asked commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway as overflowing sewer water has affected the traffic.

Here is a list of areas that have been affected by flooding:

Civil Lines

ITO

Kashmere Gate

GT Karnal road

Boat Club

Monastery Market

Neeli Chhatri Temple

Yamuna Bazar

Neem Karoli gaushala

Vishwakarma colony

Stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad

New Usmanpur

Shastri Park

Old Yamuna bridge

Nigam Bodh Ghat road

Sonia Vihar

Mandawali

Pandav Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

Geeta Colony

Geeta Ghat

Vishwakarma Khadda Colony

Garhi Mandu

Here are the areas that will be affected if the water level further rises:

Laxmi Nagar

Sarai Kale Khan

Badarpur

Jamia Nagar

Shaheen Bagh

Mayur Vihar

Badarpur Khadar

DND

Pushta

Main Yamuna Road in Jagatpur

Bhelopur Shamshan Ghat at Sarai Kale Khan

Gyaspur

Slums around Millennium Depot



(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE