Delhi drowning: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house among flood-affected areas | Details
Story highlights
Heavy rains in Delhi have brought the city on its knees with Yamuna river’s water level breaching an all-time high record of 207.49m. On Thursday morning, the water level of the river reached 208.49m.
Heavy rains in Delhi have brought the city on its knees with Yamuna river’s water level breaching an all-time high record of 207.49m. On Thursday morning, the water level of the river reached 208.49m.
The incessant rains in the capital city of Delhi have broken all records, causing the water level of the city’s Yamuna River to reach 208.46m on Thursday morning. The water level of the river surpassed the all-time high of 207.49m on Tuesday night itself when it reached 207.99m.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvin Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people living in low-lying areas under the Yamuna river to immediately evacuate. He said, “The water will enter your houses, there will be no time and it will be harmful to you and your life. Requesting everyone with folded hands, please don't wait.”
The Ring Road stretch in the Civil Lines area has experienced flooding, leading to the closure of the road connecting Majnu ka Tila with Kashmere gate ISBT. Notably, this area is located just 550 metres away from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and the Delhi Assembly.
The Garhi Mandu village near Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged due to heavy downpours.
Efforts are already underway to address the challenges posed by the flood situation and provide relief to affected residents. The flooding has forced many individuals to vacate their homes. This monsoon season, Delhi has witnessed an exceptionally high level of rainfall, surpassing records from previous decades.
Traffic Advisory
Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch between Monastery and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, saying the traffic has been affected due to the overflowing Yamuna River. It also asked commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway as overflowing sewer water has affected the traffic.
Here is a list of areas that have been affected by flooding:
Civil Lines
ITO
Kashmere Gate
GT Karnal road
Boat Club
Monastery Market
Neeli Chhatri Temple
Yamuna Bazar
Neem Karoli gaushala
Vishwakarma colony
Stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad
New Usmanpur
Shastri Park
Old Yamuna bridge
Nigam Bodh Ghat road
Sonia Vihar
Mandawali
Pandav Nagar
Gandhi Nagar
Geeta Colony
Geeta Ghat
Vishwakarma Khadda Colony
Garhi Mandu
Here are the areas that will be affected if the water level further rises:
Laxmi Nagar
Sarai Kale Khan
Badarpur
Jamia Nagar
Shaheen Bagh
Mayur Vihar
Badarpur Khadar
DND
Pushta
Main Yamuna Road in Jagatpur
Bhelopur Shamshan Ghat at Sarai Kale Khan
Gyaspur
Slums around Millennium Depot
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.