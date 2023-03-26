Top 10 world news: Putin accuses West of creating WWII-like alliances, and more

Vladimir Putin's levelling of accusations on the West reached a new level on Sunday when the Russian President accused the West of creating WWII-like alliances. He alleged the US and the NATO are starting to build a new "axis". This comes a day after Putin announced he would deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, a move that received widespread condemnation from all western quarters. Ukraine demanded an emergency UNSC meeting over Russia's decision.

In other events, a group advocating good governance urged Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday to penalise Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his planned judicial reform legislation, which has sparked protracted demonstrations around the nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Moscow and Beijing are not creating any military alliance. Putin further said that both nations don't have anything to hide in terms of their military cooperation and claimed that Russia does not threaten any countries.

Ukraine on Sunday (March 26) called for convening an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Russia's decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Kyiv has already said that Belarus has been held 'hostage' by Russia.

A good governance group called Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG), on Sunday (March 26) asked the country’s Supreme Court to punish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his proposed judicial reform bills which have led to widespread protests across the country for weeks now. Subsequently, the Israeli PM was given a week to respond to the petition filed by the group, ruled the Israeli high court on Sunday.

Indian embassy in Washington strongly reacted against a physical attack faced by a Press Trust of India journalist while covering a demonstration by the supporters of a died-down separatist movement in North Indian state of Punjab.

The German Police said on Sunday (March 26) that two men died after a shooting late Saturday in the port city of Hamburg. The police added they had concluded an initial response and were now investigating the incident. According to the prosecutor's office in Hamburg, one of the dead was believed to be the alleged shooter, a report by DW said, adding the shooter fired several shots at the other man before turning the gun on himself.

It's just before sunrise. Sunrays have gently started piercing the distant atmosphere and clouds are seen moving in the early light. This can well be any morning right here on Earth. But thanks to NASA, we have been able to describe few moments taking place millions of miles away on Mars.

India's Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the nation's highways infrastructure will match that of the United States by 2024.

In a strongly worded letter Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday (March 26) responded to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter which was sent to him two days ago. The PM said that the president’s letter was “blatantly partisan” and in parts read like “a press release” of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

American actor Jonathan Majors, who first rose to prominence after starring in the independent feature film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to authorities, he is facing charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.