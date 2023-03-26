Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

American actor Jonathan Majors, who first rose to prominence after starring in the independent feature film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to authorities, he is facing charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

New York Police Department (NYPD) said that Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded to a 911 call around 11 AM and reached an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea to investigate the situation.

"The victim informed police that she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Later, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that Majors was released on Saturday night. Meanwhile, a representative of the actor has denied any wrongdoing by him.

"He has done nothing wrong," the representative told AP via email on Saturday. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

After breaking through in 2019′s The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Majors has starred in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and last year’s Devotion. He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry Magazine Dreams, which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

(With inputs from agencies)

