RRR completes one year! SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya pens a gratitude note: 'Will forever cherish this'

SS Rajamouli's RRR has turned one! The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as the lead, was released on March 25, 2022, after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And, today, the film has completed one glorious year and still the craze around the film refuses to die down.



The period drama told the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. As the film turned one today, director Rajamouli's son Karthikeya penned a heartfelt note for the blockbuster movie, the smash hit song Naatu Naatu, which became the first Telugu song to ever win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, and all the immense pride the movie has brought.



Sharing the long note, Karthikeya captioned it as, ''The most eventful year in my life. From the release of RRR to the Oscars. Will forever cherish this.''

''Today is deeply emotional as it marks the completion of 1 year since the release of RRR and the most glorious 365 days of uninterrupted celebrations. Cut back to 2017, the very idea of featuring two of the country’s biggest stars in one film sparked immense excitement in me and among everyone. Among the number of mind-bending sequences in the movie, one sequence which stood out and created a wave across the globe is ‘Naatu Naatu’,”



Check the post here:

Probably the most eventful year in my life. From the release of RRR to the Oscars. Will forever cherish this

Marking the one year of release, the official Twitter handle of the movie shared the poster of the movie with all the major wins.



''It’s been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout.''



After winning many prestigious awards, RRR's song Naat Naatu created history by winning an Oscar for Best Original Song. The SS Rajamouli film became the first Indian production to win an Oscar.

This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout.