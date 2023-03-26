India's highways infrastructure to match US by 2024, says road transport and highways minister

India's Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the nation's highways infrastructure will match that of the United States by 2024.

He further stated that for the same, work in time-bound 'mission mode' is currently underway including the construction of green expressways and rail over bridges.

The minister further noted that the cabinet nod to 'Bharatmala 2' is likely soon and once obtained it will meet the requirements of a robust infrastructure in the country.

'Bharatmala 2' is the Indian government's ambitious project of building over 5,000 km of expressways and highways at the cost of almost ₹3 trillion.

Bharatmala Pariyojana is India's largest infrastructure programme to develop about 35,000 km of National Highway corridors, connecting over 580 districts in the nation.

In an interview with India-based agency PTI, Gadkari said: "I am confident that India's highways will be on par with that of the US by 2024."

He added, "Work in a time-bound mission mode is on to build a robust infrastructure including a network of green expressways across the length and breadth of India."

While talking about the Kailash Mansarovar highway project via Pithoragarh, Gadkari said that "Ninety-three per cent of work on the project has been completed".

Once finalised, the Kailash Mansarovar highway will help avoid the difficult trek through treacherous high-altitude terrain by pilgrims during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Reports have also mentioned that the period of the journey will be reduced by many days.

The travel to Kailash Mansarovar currently takes around two to three weeks through Sikkim or Nepal routes.

(With inputs from agencies)

