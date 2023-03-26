Putin says Russia and China not creating military alliance; accuses West of 'starting to build new axis'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Moscow and Beijing are not creating any military alliance. Putin further noted said that both nations don't have anything to hide in terms of their military cooperation and claimed that Russia does not threaten any countries.

As quoted by Russian news agencies, Putin, who spoke during an interview with the state television broadcast on Sunday (March 26), said that Moscow and Beijing have "cooperation in the sphere of military-technical interaction," which they are not hiding. But they are "not creating any military alliance".

Putin said, "Everything is transparent, there is nothing secret. We have military cooperation, we conduct drills, not only with China, but even with other countries as well."

Putin accused the West and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of "starting to build a new axis" similar to the one built by Italy, Germany and militaristic Japan during World War II.

"They are announcing that they will create "Global NATO". What's that? Great Britain and Japan at the start of this year, in January I think, have signed an agreement on developing relations and mutual development in military area," he said.

Putin added, "That is why Western analysts...are talking about the West starting to build a new axis similar to the one created in the 1930s by the fascist regimes of Germany and Italy and militarist Japan."

The remarks came after the Russian president promised to build closer ties with China during his counterpart Xi Jinping's recent visit to Moscow. The Xi-Putin summit gained global attention amid the Russia-Ukraine war and Moscow's struggle to make gains in what it calls a "special military operation".

