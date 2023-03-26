Ukraine slams Russia's nuke plans, says Belarus taken 'hostage'

A top security adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russian plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. He said that such a step will destabilise Belarus, which according to him was taken "hostage" by Moscow.

Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, called it "a step towards internal destabilization of the country" adding it maximizes what he called the level of "negative perception and public rejection" of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society.

"The (K)remlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," he wrote on Twitter.

Watch | Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, US reacts cautiously to move

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on Saturday. This was seen as a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine.

Although the move was not unexpected and Putin said it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises, it is one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago.

Putin likened his plans to the U.S. stationing its weapons in Europe, and said Russia would not be transferring control of the weapons to Belarus.

"We are not handing over (the weapons). And the U.S. does not hand (them) over to its allies. We're basically doing the same thing they've been doing for a decade," Putin said.

Also Read | Nordic nations plan joint air defence to counter rising threat from Russia

However this could be the first time since the mid-1990s that Russia has based such weapons outside the country. Experts told Reuters the development was significant, since Russia had until now been proud that unlike the United States, it did not deploy nuclear weapons outside its borders.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.