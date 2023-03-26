NASA's Perseverance rover sends eerie photo of dawn on Mars

It's just before sunrise. Sunrays have gently started piercing the distant atmosphere and clouds are seen moving in the early light. This can well be any morning right here on Earth. But thanks to NASA, we have been able to describe few moments taking place millions of miles away on Mars.

The scene looks just like one on Earth. Mars has an atmosphere of its own. It's very thin compared to Earth but its atmosphere nonetheless. The eerie but beautuful image has been clicked by NASA's Perseverance rover which is still scouring the Matian surface to make its observations and search for signs of possible life on the planet.

"Dusty and cold, sure – but Mars has a certain, raw beauty," said NASA in its tweet as it posted the moments captured by Perseverance in a form of a Gif.

Dusty and cold, sure – but Mars has a certain, raw beauty.



Dawn at the Red Planet, with high clouds floating by. Take time to look up.



Full image: https://t.co/lOIB0GBraf pic.twitter.com/bYreLdR2Fc — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 23, 2023 ×

Perseverance rover is currently in Jezero crater which scientists believe was a sight of a lake filled with water in ancient times on Mars. They believe that it is the best place to search for any signs of past life.

Millions of years ago, Mars has oceans on its surface and possibly life. When the water on Mars started drying up, microbial life may have survived in moist soil and clay at the bottom of lakes before being wiped out.

Perseverance is searching for signs of this.

And in process enthralling us with brilliant pics which can only be taken from the surface of the red planet.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.