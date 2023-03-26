'Khalistan' hooligans attack journalist in Washington; Indian mission deems it 'grave, unwarranted'

Indian embassy in Washington strongly reacted against a physical attack faced by a Press Trust of India journalist while covering a demonstration by the supporters of a died-down separatist movement in North Indian state of Punjab.

"We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from Press Trust of India being abused, threatened and assaulted physically while covering so called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly," Indian embassy in Washington said in an official statement.

"We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so called 'Khalistani protestors' and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism," it added.

The journalist who was attacked, was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

The US Secret Service, however, quickly sprung into action, and protected the journalist while letting him do his job.

The journalist was hit on his left ear with two sticks by pro-Khalistan supporters.

He also shared a video of the Khalistani supporters on his Twitter handle.

"Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault," the journalist tweeted on Sunday.

The journalist has reportedly decided to take no action against those who heckled him.

"The pro-Khalistan protestors in support of Amrit Pal waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service. They even openly threatened to vandalise the embassy and threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu," the heckled journalist was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland- Virginia (DMV) area.

The organisers used mics to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi languages and targeted the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations.

Multiple events of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate. Earlier this week the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20.

ALSO WATCH | Pro-Khalistan protest held outside Indian High Commission in London

Visuals shared online show a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using them to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building.

They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the premises.

The United States has condemned the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the US. The US has pledged to defend the safety, and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them.

"The United States condemns the attack against the Indian Consulate and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the United States. We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them," US State Department spokesperson told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE