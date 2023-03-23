Pro-Khalistan protest: UK foreign ministry calls violence at Indian High Commission 'unacceptable'

India and the UK have a strong partnership that is driven by close, personal ties, according to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The violence directed against the staff at the Indian High Commission is unacceptable, and the UK government will make sure that there is security there as well as at all other foreign embassies in the country.

The assurance comes after pro-Khalistani organisations protested outside the Indian high commission in London for hours on Wednesday, throwing water bottles and smoke flares at the main entrance of the high commission, reported the Hindustan Times.

Following the removal of the Indian flag from the Indian High Commission by Khalistani supporters on Sunday, the situation has become tense as Amritpal Singh, a separatist leader and advocate of Khalistan, is the target of a widespread crackdown across the Indian state of Punjab.

In retaliation, India on Wednesday lowered the level of security in front of the British high commission and the envoy's apartment in New Delhi. Yet, there was no formal statement made regarding the matter. Mahesh Jethmalani, a member of the Rajya Sabha, praised India for taking a firm stance and stated: “GOIs response to the tricolour desecration in London of downgrading security at the UK High Commision here reflects the outrage of all Indians. Most heartening is the clear message by the Sikh community worldwide that #Khalistan is the pipe dream of an ISI funded fringe.”

The British foreign secretary promised increased protection, saying, “We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission, and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff as we did for today’s demonstration. We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this.”

India made a stern protest with the most senior British embassy in India following the tricolour incident, requesting the arrest of the perpetrators. On Wednesday, a bigger country's flag was seen flying over the consulate.