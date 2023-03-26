Germany: Two dead after shooting in Hamburg, probe on

The German Police said on Sunday (March 26) that two men died after a shooting late Saturday in the port city of Hamburg. The police added they had concluded an initial response and were now investigating the incident. According to the prosecutor's office in Hamburg, one of the dead was believed to be the alleged shooter, a report by DW said, adding the shooter fired several shots at the other man before turning the gun on himself.

Citing a report from the Bild newspaper, the DW reported that police were called shortly before midnight to the scene of the shooting in the Langenhorn district. Twenty-eight emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene. Officers were said to have discovered the two dead men on a pathway between two apartment buildings. Both were said to have succumbed to their gunshot wounds instantly.

Further details are awaited.

This shooting in Hamburg comes days after a mass shooting at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall on March (9). Thirty-five-year-old Philipp F, a former member of the congregation, went on a shooting spree and killed eight people, including himself. The police had said that the motive of the crime remained unknown. DW reported that authorities received an anonymous tipoff that the perpetrator might have psychological issues but the police gave him the all-clear during a surprise visit to his property.

The mass shooting at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall led to a debate over the effectiveness of Germany's gun control laws, and several politicians demanded urgent reviews of restrictions on weapons ownership.

The report said that at present, the government requires only people under the age of 25 to undergo medical or psychological assessments before being granted a gun license.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE