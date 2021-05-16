Top 10 world news: 3,000 rockets fired from Gaza, Taliban attacks Afghan, and more

As the ceasefire of three days ended, the Taliban group attacked the Afghanistan forces after the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Meanwhile, the Israel-Palestine clash has entered its seventh day with Israeli forces conducting airstrikes on Sunday morning. Saudi Arabia has also condemned "flagrant violations" of Palestinian rights by Israel and called for global action to end the recent spike of violence.

Nearly 3,000 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel, army claims

The Israel army reported that the rockets were fired from Hamas-controlled Gaza on Sunday and termed it as an ‘intense attack'.

Afghanistan: Taliban resumes shooting as ceasefire ends

After an agreed ceasefire of three days, violent clashes resumed between the Taliban and the Afghanistan security forces on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia decries Israel's 'flagrant violations' of Palestinian rights

Pre-dawn Israeli strikes in the centre of Gaza City on Sunday brought the death toll in Gaza to 181, including 52 children, health officials said. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

Australia to keep international borders closed till middle of 2022: Officials

The Scott Morrison government has been facing increasing pressure from international leaders and groups about reopening the country's border and let residents return.

Matt Hancock defends UK government's handling of covid variant

Many alleged that the government was too slow to impose travel restrictions towards India which led to an increase in cases in the UK.

NYPD banned from LGBT pride parades until 2025: Organisers

After the decision was announced the group, Gay Officers Action League, have expressed sadness and said they are disheartened by the decision.

Do not give in to evil and division, Pope tells Myanmar community

Francis, who visited the Southeast Asian country in 2017, has repeatedly denounced the coup and on Sunday held a special service for the Myanmar faithful in St Peter's Basilica.

Ministers will make England lockdown easing decision on June 14

Britain, which has one of the world's highest official deaths tolls at 127,675, currently has low overall rates of infection thanks largely to the success of its vaccine rollout.

Hasty US withdrawal a blow to Afghan peace process, says China

Taliban has tried to take over some strategic areas in Afghanistan ever since the announcement of the final drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan.

Amid rising tensions, China conducts 'Taiwan invasion' military drills

The videos were released in response to joint military drills carried out by the US, Japan, Australia and France.