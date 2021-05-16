Amid rising tensions, China conducts 'Taiwan invasion' military drills

China has released a video that appeared to show military drills simulating invasion of Taiwan. The drills featured a huge amphibious warship understood to be capable of carrying 30 helicopters as per Express.co.uk

It is not yet clear when or where the drill was conducted.

The videos were released in response to joint military drills carried out by the US, Japan, Australia and France. Chinese military expert Song Zhongping said the PLA was targeting its combat training to prepare for a possible war over Taiwan.

A Chinese military official told the state-run Global Times: "Many on the island of Taiwan and foreign countries for a long time believe the Chinese mainland does not possess what it takes to organize a proper large-scale, joint amphibious landing operation on the island due to this kind of mission`s high complexity."

"Exercises like this one and daily routine warplane drills near the island, could serve as a deterrent and give secessionist and foreign forces a clear look at the real situation that the PLA is fully determined and capable of safeguarding China`s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official added.

He warned that China could carry out "many more amphibious landing tactics, including the involvement of missile, artillery and aviation forces if secessionists insist on provoking Beijing".

Beijing has stepped up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending planes in Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Most instances have occurred in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

(With inputs from agencies)