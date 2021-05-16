Afghanistan: Taliban resumes shooting as ceasefire ends

After an agreed ceasefire of three days, violent clashes resumed between the Taliban and the Afghanistan security forces on Sunday.

A few days ago, the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire for three days with respect to the Eid al-Fitr holiday. However, immediately after the ceasefire period ended, the Taliban group started shooting in the early hours of Sunday.

Also read | Warring Afghan sides discuss peace talks as deadly blast hits mosque

"The fighting started early today and is still ongoing," Attaullah Afghan, head of the Helmand provincial council was quoted by the news agency, AFP.

Taliban fighters attacked security checkpoints towards the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, towards the south of the country.

As per local reports, nearly 21 Taliban fighters have been killed till now, Helmand governor's office confirmed.

Also read | Blast in Kabul mosque kills 12 worshippers, shattering Eid ceasefire calm

However, Taliban claims it was the Afghan security forces that started the attack. "They (Afghan forces) started the operation... do not put the blame on us," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

Although the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire, a deadly mosque blast had jolted the country, killing 12 people who had gathered to offer their prayers.

The violence in the country has increased since the US started recalling its forces as part of an agreement with the Taliban group.