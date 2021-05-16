Australia to keep international borders closed till middle of 2022: Officials

While the covid cases have been constantly on decline, the Australian government has decided to stick to its plan of reopening its borders to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year.

The Scott Morrison government has been facing increasing pressure from international leaders and groups about reopening the country's border and let residents return.

However, the Australian government has resisted the pressure citing 'safety of citizens first' as a reason to keeping borders closed.

Morrison closed international borders for all non-nationals and non-residents in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic took over the world. Since then, the country has only allowed limited international travellers, in addition to citizens living abroad.

"All the way through we will be guided by the medical advice," said Morrison in a televised briefing. "We will be guided by the economic advice."

The officials have also supported the policy of border closure as they believe this has 'served us very well through this crisis,' Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the local media.

These statements have come a few hours after Australia welcomed citizens and permanent residents from India back to the country. The flight was an initiative taken by the Australian government after the government was criticised for imposing strict restrictions including monetary penalty and months behind jail for people entering Australia from India.