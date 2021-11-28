Top 10 world news: 13 Omicron variant cases detected in Netherlands and more

The new Omicron coronavirus variant kept spreading around the world on Sunday, with 13 cases found in the Netherlands and two each in Denmark and Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance needs to rethink its stance towards Belarus.

Click on headlines to read more

'Tip of the iceberg': Dutch authorities confirm 13 Omicron variant cases in South African flights

The nation's health agency said investigations were currently underway to find out the test results of other passengers with the new variant likely to be found among other passengers.

Lithuania says NATO military alliance needs to rethink stance towards Belarus

Warning NATO about the "total military integration" of Belarus into Russian military structures, Nauseda said Minsk will keep testing the West.

Omicron variant is causing mild disease, says SA Medical Association

South African Medical Association (SAMA) said that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus resulted in mild disease without prominent syndromes. Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of SAMA was quoted by Sputnik.

China's CDC says there would 630,000 daily cases if it follows US model

According to China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), the "flawed US-style" virus prevention measures could lead to "630,000 positive cases daily".

Biden slammed for buying White House Christmas tree worth $139K as world grapples with inflation

First Lady Jill Biden had recently welcomed the official White House Christmas tree, which is an 18.5ft long Fraser fir tree.

Israel worried about relief to Iran without curb on nuclear projects: Bennett

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday expressed fears that Iran would get sanctions relief without significant curbs on its nuclear program.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk asks NASA to 'avenge the dinosaurs' in its DART mission

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has asked NASA to ''avenge the dinosaurs'' in its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

Petr Fiala named new Czech PM by Covid-stricken president

Right-winger Petr Fiala was named the Czech Republic's new prime minister on Sunday in an unusual ceremony, with wheelchair-bound President Milos Zeman speaking from behind a plastic barrier because he has Covid-19.

Solomon Islands: PM Manasseh Sogavare defies pressure to resign after unrest

Sogavare blamed outside interference for stirring up the protests calling for his resignation, with a thinly veiled reference to Taiwan and the United States.

Fires, floods, flying insects: Climate-fuelled disasters that wreaked havoc across world

From a summer of fire and record floods, to freak frosts and locusts invasions, experts say man-made climate change is wreaking havoc on the world's weather.