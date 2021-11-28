Biden slammed for buying White House Christmas tree worth $139K as world grapples with inflation

The White House is receiving backlash for having a Christmas tree worth $139,000 for this year's Christmas. This will be topped with an additional $171,000 for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Not only this, but the White House has also reportedly spent $41,000 on Christmas decorations for the Eisenhower building and Jackson Place.

All of this is happening at a time when the world is facing a supply chain crisis, causing inflation.

A report by TMZ revealed that National Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities will include a live audience and performances by Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and others.

First Lady Jill Biden recently welcomed the official White House Christmas tree, which is an 18.5ft long Fraser fir tree.

The tree was lavishly brought up to the north portico in a carriage driven by horses.

Also read | Supply chain crisis: US Christmas tree shortage could threaten the upcoming festive season

The 18.5ft long Fraser will now stand tall in the Blue Room of the White House.

Meanwhile, there have been concerns about the shortage of both plastic trees and live firs. This is because of the supply chain crisis and the effects of the climate crisis.

The American Christmas Tree Association, in a statement, assured the citizens that "Christmas will not be cancelled."

"Despite expectations of similar consumer demand in 2021, the Christmas tree industry could experience a shortage of both artificial and live trees," it said.

Weather events, including fires, drought, and heat waves have affected live Christmas tree crop yields. Some farmers in Oregon reported that they lost up to 90 per cent of their crops this year.