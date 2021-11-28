Supply chain crisis: US Christmas tree shortage could threaten the upcoming festive season

Just when the Christmas season is around the corner, there have been concerns about the shortage of both plastic trees and live firs. This is because of the supply chain crisis and the effects of the climate crisis.

The American Christmas Tree Association, in a statement, assured the citizens that "Christmas will not be cancelled."

“Every year, we pay close attention to factors impacting the Christmas tree industry so that we can help guide consumers in choosing the right Christmas tree. In 2021, we’re seeing a variety of trends influencing artificial and live Christmas tree supply across the country, and are encouraging consumers to find their tree early this year to avoid shortage impacts,” said ACTA Executive Director Jami Warner.

Last year, nearly 94 million American households celebrated Christmas by displaying a Christmas tree in their home. Out of this, 85 per cent of trees were artificial, and 15 per cent were live.

"Despite expectations of similar consumer demand in 2021, the Christmas tree industry could experience a shortage of both artificial and live trees," it said.

Weather events, including fires, drought, and heat waves have affected live Christmas tree crop yields. Some farmers in Oregon reported that they lost up to 90 per cent of their crops this year.

The supply of artificial Christmas trees is also facing troubles this year. The ongoing pandemic and its economic impact have impacted the US supply chain. This could result in a surge in shipping costs.

Meanwhile, the US government has stepped up efforts to resolve the issue of supply crisis as it is threatening to disrupt the holiday season and slow down the post pandemic economic recovery.