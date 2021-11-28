Omicron variant is causing mild disease, says South African Medical Association 

South African Medical Association (SAMA) said that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus resulted in mild disease without prominent syndromes. Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of SAMA was quoted by Sputnik.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday identified the new strain of coronavirus as Omicron. The WHO said that the new strain was of concern. The new strain was found in South Africa. The virus has been seen to show more mutations than previous variants and is feared to be more dangerous.

"It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home," Coetzee said

South Africa on Sunday said that it was being punished for reporting the virus.

South Africa has some of the best virology facilities in the world.

Graeme Codrington said this months ago when a previous variant was identified by South African virologists. A note to journalists who peddle myths on South African variants. These words still hold true.#Omicron pic.twitter.com/KtYzlleX2r — James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 27, 2021 ×

As facts about the spread surfaced, governments throughout the world banned travel from southern Africa, prompting the foreign ministry to issue the announcement.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in a statement urged world leaders not to implement "knee-jerk" policy decisions in response to the detection of the Omicron variant.

The latest round of travel bans is "akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker. Excellent science should be applauded and not punished," it said.

Just hours after such a reaction, praise for South Africa came from the US.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised South Africa for quickly identifying the virus and presenting the details to the world so that precautions could be taken.

"The Secretary expressed appreciation for the longstanding public health cooperation between the United States and South Africa. Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," read the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)