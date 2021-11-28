US praises South Africa for quick, transparent reporting of new Covid variant Omicron

Taking a dig at China's handling of the deadly coronavirus, the United States praised South Africa for quickly identifying the new Covid strain and sharing this information with the world so that the required precautions could be taken.

While speaking to the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken praised South Africa's scientists for quickly identifying the new variant.

"The Secretary expressed appreciation for the longstanding public health cooperation between the United States and South Africa. Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," read the statement.

Both of them emphasised the importance of 'continued partnership' among the United States, the African Union, South Africa, and the other impacted nations in Africa to help vaccinate people and battle against the deadly coronavirus.

The US has repeatedly criticised China for their handling of coronavirus. Former US President Donald Trump had even asked for a penalty to be imposed on China for the deaths and damages caused by the "lab leak."

"The correspondence between Dr (Anthony) Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay $10 trillion to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused!" added Trump.

The US has also accused Beijing of waiting for too long before sharing crucial information about the outbreak. The US said that more transparent handling could have helped the virus from spreading at such a massive rate.



(With inputs from agencies)