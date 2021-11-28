Omicron variant in Australia: Two passengers from South Africa test positive for new COVID strain

Two international travellers arriving in Sydney were contaminated with the developing Omicron strain, according to urgent genetic testing.

"Both passengers came to Sydney from South Africa on the evening of Saturday, November 27. They underwent testing on arrival and tested positive for COVID-19 late last night.The two positive cases, who were asymptomatic, are in isolation in the special health accommodation. Both people are fully vaccinated, " NSW Health said in a statement issued on Sunday evening.



Also read | World on alert as new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' spreads to more countries

The two passengers were among 14 travellers from southern Africa who boarded Qatar Airways flight QR908 from Doha at 7 p.m. on Saturday.



Also read | Israel becomes the first country to shut all borders over fear of new variant

The remaining 12 guests would be quarantined at a hotel for 14 days.

Approximately 260 passengers and crew members were identified as close contacts and have been ordered to be isolated.



Watch: EU, US restrict travel from South Africa to contain new coronavirus variant

NSW Health advised that failing to follow public health regulations was a crime, and that close connections would be contacted on a regular basis and subject to compliance inspections.

(With inputs from agencies)