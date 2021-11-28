'Tip of the iceberg': Dutch authorities confirm 13 Omicron variant cases in South African flights

Dutch authorities said on Sunday at least 13 cases of Omicron variant has been detected among passengers who had landed in the country from South Africa on Friday.

The Netherlands had confirmed 61 coronavirus positive cases from two flights which had arrived at Amsterdam airport two days ago.

Also Read: Omicron variant is causing mild disease, says South African Medical Association

The nation's health agency said investigations were currently underway to find out the test results of other passengers with the new variant likely to be found among other passengers.

The health authorities had tested all 600 passengers on the two flights. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge warned it was the "tip of the iceberg" while asserting that more cases might appear in the country.

Watch: US praises South Africa for quick identification of new COVID variant

Belgium was the first country to announce the arrival of the variant in Europe as the UK reported two cases. The variant has so far also been detected in Germany, Italy, Botswana, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong.

Also Read: Omicron variant is likely circulating in France, says health minister

Denmark on Sunday reported two cases of the Omicron variant even as Austria said it was investigating a possible case of the new variant.

Also Read: China's CDC says there would 630,000 daily COVID-19 cases if it follows 'US-style' method

Israel moved to ban all foreigners from entering the country as the UK declared all international travellers entering the country would have to be under home quarantine after producing the virus test results and introduced face masks in specific categories.

The United States, Canada, South Korea, Thailand, Japan have already announced a travel ban on southern African countries including Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

(With inputs from Agencies)