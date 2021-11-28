China's CDC says there would 630,000 daily COVID-19 cases if it follows 'US-style' method

According to China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), the "flawed US-style" virus prevention measures could lead to "630,000 positive cases daily".

China's state-run Global Times quoting the CDC reported the health agency had published a report in which it claimed it ran"real-world pandemic scenario" in the US, UK, Israel, Spain and France while trying to find out if similar measures could be adopted in China.

The Chinese daily said the scientists found that the country is not ready to follow "open-up strategies" based on the hope of "herd immunity" through vaccines.

The study said, "more efficient vaccinations or more specific treatment" was needed, and a combination of both "entry-exit quarantine" and other measures should be applied before coronavirus prevention measures can be lifted.

China has experienced a surge in virus cases for the past two months with several cities put under lockdown. It has also restricted domestic air travel in areas affected by the virus while ramping up testing.

Chinese authorities this week cancelled flights and shut schools after three coronavirus cases were detected in Shanghai.

China's capital Beijing too was put under restriction amid local surges as the city prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February next year.

Despite COVID-19 cases being detected, China has insisted it will continue to follow the "zero Covid" strategy as the country continues to battle against the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)