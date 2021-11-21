China has vaccinated over 75% of its population amid a surge in cases

China has inoculated 76.3 per cent of its population with the Covid-19 vaccine as a total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses, the NHC spokesperson informed in a news briefing.

China is now experiencing a new wave of coronavirus cases as the new Covid-19 flareups have affected 21 provinces, accounting to two-thirds of the country.

The Chinese daily had quoted the spokesman of China's NHC who said that the country's "zero COVID" strategy will continue.

The infection cases on China's border with Russia and Mongolia has surged in the past month.

The newspaper said the virus situation in China's northeast Liaoning province is "complex" with "community transmission" detected in towns and streets.

Chinese authorities have imposed a lockdown in several areas and cities in the past two months. They have also restricted domestic travel in an attempt to combat the new virus wave.

In Wuhan, reports claimed authorities have detained three organisers for allowing people to congregate during an eSports event.

