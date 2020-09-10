Top 10 news today: Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port and more

Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port over a month after deadly blast

A massive fire broke out at Beirut port engulfing a warehouse, a month after the massive blast in which over 180 people were killed and several hundred were injured. Read more

Navalny's condition improves, Russia sees no ground for criminal case

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has made progress towards recovery in hospital in Germany. Read more

Could still have a vaccine by the end of the year: AstraZeneca CEO

After it "paused" its clinical trial over the vaccine this week, AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot said today that a vaccine was still possible by the "end of this year, early next year". Read more

Exiled critics of Thailand inspiring protesters to take on King Vajiralongkorn

Formers critics of Thailand are inspiring youngsters to protest and take on King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Read more

Europe needs 'united and clear voice' on Turkey: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the need for Europe to have a 'united and clear' voice on Turkey. Read more

WE Charity closes Canada operations after scandal linked to Trudeau family

We Charity, which is at the centre of a political firestorm in Canada due to scandal involving the country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said on Thursday that it will no longer operate in the country.

Yoshihide Suga frontrunner in race to succeed Shinzo Abe: Poll

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was being expected to turn out people's favourite in the upcoming elections to replace former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the opinion polls are now supporting that assumption. Read more

At least six die in wildfires as orange skies blacken US

At least six people died in the western United States as states such as Washington and Oregon apart from California are scrambling to control the rapidly spreading flames. Read more

WHO says $700 million raised so far for COVID-19 vaccines initiative for poor

International donors have raised $700 million - less than half the target - to purchase future coronavirus vaccines for poor countries in a global initiative to ensure eventual vaccines do not go only to rich countries, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Read more

ByteDance may miss US deadline for TikTok deal, says report

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's US assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks with bidders Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp. Read more