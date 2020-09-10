Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port over a month after deadly blast

A massive fire broke out at Beirut port engulfing a warehouse, a month after the massive blast in which over 180 people were killed and several hundred were injured.

The reason for the fire is still unknown. The army reportedly said it the fire had engulfed a warehouse storing engine oil and vehicle tyres.

Beirut was rocked by a blast on August 4 at a port where 2759 tonnes of highly flammable ammonium nitrate was stored. The Lebanese government under Hassan Diab was forced to resign in the aftermath of the blast.

Outgoing prime minister Hassan Diab later testified before judicial authorities investigating the blast. Diab and President Michel Aoun had reportedly received a report on July 20 from the security agencies warning of the danger posed by the highly unstable material.

Twenty-five suspects have been arrested so far, including port director-general Hassan Koraytem and customs chief Badri Daher.

The Lebanese army had said last week that it had found another 4.35 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored inside containers at an entrance to the port.