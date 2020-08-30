Half of Lebanon's population could face food crisis after Beirut port blast: UN

A UN agency on Sunday said that over a half of Lebanon's population risk facing a food crisis in the aftermath of Beirut port blast.

"More than half of the country's population is at risk of failing to access their basic food needs by the year's end," the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said.

"Immediate measures should be taken to prevent a food crisis," ESCWA executive secretary Rola Dashti said.

According to her, the Lebanese government must prioritise the rebuilding of silos at the Beirut port, the country's largest grain storage.

Lebanon was already going through an economic collapse before the massive blast at Beirut's port that killed 190 people and wounded thousands.

The country is facing problems like debt, the local currency has plummeted in value on the black market and soaring poverty rates with a spike in coronavirus cases.

"The yearly average inflation rate is expected to be more than 50 percent in 2020, compared with 2.9 percent in 2019," ESCWA said in a statement.

As per the aid agencies and experts, Lebanon relies on imports for 85 per cent of its food needs and the annihilation of the silos at the Beirut port could worsen an already alarming situation.

ESCWA said increased transaction costs of food imports could lead to a further rise in prices.

Rola Dashti added that to prevent a crisis, authorities must set a ceiling for food prices and encourage direct sales from local producers to consumers.

She also urged the international community to "expand food security programmes targeting refugees and host communities" to help defuse "potential social tensions".

Earlier this month, ESCWA said more than 55 per cent of the Lebanese are "trapped in poverty and struggling for bare necessities".

(Inputs from AFP)