Europe needs 'united and clear voice' on Turkey: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the need for Europe to have a 'united and clear' voice on Turkey. His appeal has come even as European Union remained indecisive about its response to dispute between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. The countries are at an unease with each other ever sinced Turkey started drilling for natural resources in eastern Mediterranean Sea. These drilling activities have thrown up diputes of jurisdiction between the countries.

Macron's call for a 'united and clear voice' has come just when Europen Union is struggling to project a unified voice on foreign policy matters. Belarus is still witnessing large scale demoinstrations against Lukashenko.

European Union's foreign policy needs a unanimous vote from 27 member states. However, Cyprus has been reluctant to give its nod to sanctions on Belarus unless strong measures are taken against Turkey.

However, there are different voices within European Union as to how Turkey should be dealt with. In spite of demand from Cyprus for tough measures against Turkey, countries like Germany are in favour of rsolution through dialogue.

This has led to absence of the 'united' voice Emmanuel Macron is appealing for.

