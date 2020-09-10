Alexei Navalny's condition improves, Russia still sees no ground for criminal case

File photo of Alexei Navalny. Photograph:( AFP )
The Kremlin critic is being treated in Berlin`s Charite hospital after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has made progress towards recovery in hospital in Germany. The Kremlin critic is being treated in Berlin`s Charite hospital after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month. Germany has said that Navalny, who is a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin was poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
Kremlin, meanwhile still sees no grounds to investigate this matter as a criminal case. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow still saw no grounds to open a criminal case into the illness of Navalny.
On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was quoted as saying that Putin had told him that a committee would be set up to look into the alleged poisoning.
Kremlin clarified that no such step had been taken.
Senior Kremlin official ordered poisoning: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo targetted Russia as he alleged on Wednesday that a senior official of Kremlin ordered the poisoning.
He said that there was a "substantial chance" that Navalny`s suspected poisoning had been ordered by senior Russian officials.
"I think people all around the world see this kind of activity for what it is," Pompeo said in a radio interview.
Russia called this allegation "unacceptable".
(With inputs from Reuters)