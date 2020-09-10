WE Charity closes Canada operations after scandal linked to Trudeau family

We Charity, which is at the centre of a political firestorm in Canada due to scandal involving the country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said on Thursday that it will no longer operate in the country.

Craig and Marc Kielburger, the charity's co-founders, will also leave the organisation.

The charity is a key player in a scandal involving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family due to which he had to face his third ethics probe as a result of conflict of interest.

Also read: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces third ethics probe over charity grant program

Trudeau had apologised in July for not recusing himself from discussions about a government contract to a charity that had paid his family large sums of money for speaking appearances.

"I made a mistake not recusing myself immediately from the discussions, given our family's history. And I'm sincerely sorry," Trudeau told a news conference.

Also read: Canada's Trudeau admits 'mistake'; apologises over controversial charity contract

His apology came amid opposition demands for an investigation into a USD $662 million contract awarded by the government to development and youth advocacy organization WE Charity.

The NGO also admitted paying nearly CAN $300,000 to Trudeau's mother, brother and wife for speaking engagements.

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, have regularly participated in WE Charity events.

In picture: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appear at a WE Day UN event

The Canada Student Service Grant was awarded to the WE Charity to set up a programme that would pay students to earn funds for tuition and expenses during the pandemic as employment options dried up.

Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau also resigned in August after friction with Trudeau after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.