Top 10 news: Russia's excess gains on oil exports to India, Himachal cloudburst toll reaches 50, and more

Russia's crude oil sales to India are enabling it to earn far more money than what was previously believed, according to a report in Financial Times. The inflated shipping costs are enabling Russian companies earn much more money than recognised earlier. In other news, the death toll due to cloudburst in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh climbed to 50 on Monday (Aug 14) as rain-induced floods and landslides continued to wreak havoc.

Even before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced war on Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union had already banned purchase and import of sea-borne Russian crude oil.

India's President Droupadi Murmu addressed citizens on the eve of the country's Independence Day celebrations. President Murmu hailed Mahatma Gandhi's role in India's freedom from British colonial rule and said that Gandhi-led freedom movement reawakened India's soul.

The regional weather department in the state has issued heavy rainfall alerts for several districts, including Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi among others for Monday. The state disaster management authorities have urged the public to share information about any incident and for people to come together and extend help to those affected by the weather events.

Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, a former Senator from Balochistan, was sworn in as the eighth interim prime minister of Pakistan on Monday (August 14). Kakar was sworn in as the Pakistan caretaker PM in a ceremony that coincided with the country’s Independence Day at the Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.

In a key development, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have embarked on a groundbreaking move by opting to settle their crude oil transactions using their respective national currencies.

A heartwarming visit by media icon Oprah Winfrey to comfort survivors of the devastating Maui wildfires took an unexpected turn on Sunday, as a camera crew accompanying her was turned away at the entrance of a shelter due to a no-media policy in place.

At least three people were killed and seven injured on Monday (August 14) after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province. The region where the blast occurred is near the border with Pakistan, and it has been plagued by violence between Islamist militants and their enemies.

In a tragic incident that occurred on Monday morning (August 14), a soldier collapsed and subsequently died during a training exercise in a forest near the central city of Elad in Israel.

India’s retail inflation rose to a 15-month high in July on account of high prices of vegetables and other food items, official data showed on Monday (Aug 14). Inflation in the consumer food price index rose to 11.51 per cent in July while inflation in the food and beverages basket jumped to 10.57 per cent.