ugc_banner

India's President Droupadi Murmu hails Mahatma Gandhi in her address to nation on I-Day eve

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Aug 14, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

India's President Droupadi Murmu addressed country's citizens on the eve of Independence Day celebrations on August 14, 2023 Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

India's President Droupadi Murmu addressed country's citizens on the eve of country's Independence Day celebrations.

India's President Droupadi Murmu addressed country's citizens on the eve of country's Independence Day celebrations. President Murmu hailed Mahatma Gandhi's role in India's freedom from British colonial rule and said that Gandhi-led freedom movement reawakened India's soul. 

More information to be added soon.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

trending now

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

India: Punjab Police bust second terror module in two days, five arrested

India and UAE make landmark move to settle crude oil transactions in national currencies

Independence Day: This Indian state did not gain freedom on August 15, 1947