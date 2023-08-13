Farmers, nurses to be among distinguished guests at India's official Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

Farmers, nurses, fishermen, and head of villages will be among 1,800 distinguished guests at Independence Day Flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15th.

India Independence Day 2023: Who all are among distinguished guests?

In commemoration of India's 75th year of Independence, this year's festivities in New Delhi will be graced by head ofVibrant Villages, educators, nurses, farmers, fishermen, dedicated workers involved in the construction of the Central Vista Project, khadi sector employees, national award-winning school teachers, individuals from the Border Road Organisation, and contributors to the Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects spread across the nation.

Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Nal (Water Tap in every home) are flagship welfare projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, currently at the edge of the end of his second term in the office.

Special guests among the invitees also include two beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) from Maharashtra state in western India.

These two individuals will be part of a group of around 1,800 attendees, which includes 50 PM-KISAN beneficiaries and their families, who have been invited to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the Red Fort.

The inclusive approach of inviting people from diverse backgrounds across India is being pitched as part of Modi administration's purported vision of 'Jan Bhagidari' (Participation of all).

Ashok Sudam Ghule, a 54-year-old sugarcane farmer cultivating a 1.5-acre piece of land in Dhekalwadi, Baramati, expressed his elation, stating, "The opportunity to visit the Red Fort in New Delhi on Independence Day is like a dream fulfilled," according to an official readout.

A beneficiary of PM-KISAN, Ghule's sentiments mirror those of many who share the honor.

Another beneficiary, Vijay Gotiram Thakare, hailing from Vaishakhare, Murbad, Thane district, is a traditional rice farmer and vegetable grower. He has been a beneficiary of PM-KISAN since 2019 and is deeply appreciative of the chance to travel to Delhi with his wife and take part in the Independence Day festivities as special guests.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) stands as a Central Sector Scheme with the mission of extending financial assistance to farmer families with cultivable land holdings throughout India, with certain exceptions. The scheme entails the annual transfer of ₹6,000/- in three equal installments of ₹2,000/- directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers, connected with Aadhaar, India's unique identification project.

