PSG agree deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for transfer of Brazil forward Neymar

Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Hilal have agreed to a $110 million fee with Paris Saint-Germain as the Brazilian edges towards an exit from the French capital. Neymar, not included in PSG’s squad for the season opener against Lorient is expected to complete the move in the next few hours. The Brazilian’s contract with PSG runs until 2025, but will now see him exit early on his $32 million-year deal in Paris. He will become the latest high-profile name to exit the club after Lionel Messi left for Inter Miami.

Neymar on way to Al-Hilal

Manager Luis Enrique is not a big fan of Neymar despite him winning a treble in 2015 with the Brazilian. The manager fancied other options in the team and recently bought the services of Ousmane Dembélé and Marco Asensio from La Liga. The 31-year-old was surplus to requirements at the club that had prompted PSG to cash in on the former Champions League winner.

Neymar is Al-Hilal’s secondary big-profile target, having missed out on Lionel Messi earlier. The player was close to agreeing to a big $400 million deal before he opted to switch to Inter Miami. The Saudi side has been spending freely in the market and have got the services of Rúben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić, and Kalidou Koulibaly from the European market.

PSG locked in Mbappe saga

PSG on the other hand have been in hot water with Kylian Mbappe as the player pushes for a move away from the club. While the club suspended him initially from all first-team activities, the issue is reported to have been resolved. Mbappe according to PSG’s official statement will be part of the first team and will play in the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, his long-term future with the club remains undecided.

It is still though that the player will leave on a free transfer for Real Madrid, having rejected all bids from SPL. Mbappe will be a free agent in 2024 which will see him sign for any club in the world for free, leaving PSG with a big loss on their investment made in 2017. Like Mbappe, Neymar also arrived in 2017 and is still the most expensive player in the history of football.

