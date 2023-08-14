NFL: Another big blow to New Orleans Saints with knee injury to Kendre Miller

New Orleans Saints have been dealt with another injury blow. Rookie running back Kendre Miller left Sunday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs midway after suffering a knee injury, potentially acting as a huge blow to the team's thinning depth.

After Miller's latest injury blow, Saints coach Dennis Allen said he sprained a knee and will undergo further testing. In addition, Allen believes the injury is to the right knee, the same one Miller injured during the Fiesta Bowl in December 2022. It is to be noted that the injury kept Miller off the field until the beginning of training camp as he rehabbed during OTAs.

PROBLEMS APLENTY

The Saints are already grappling with injury concerns. With Miller, they will be shorthanded to kickoff the forthcoming season unless they don't add another running to their roster. Starting running back Alvin Kamara will also be out of action for the first three games as the 28-year-old is serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. While Jamaal Williams is set to start in place of Kamara, Miller would have served as an immediate backup during the latter's ban.

At present, Saints only have Rookie Ellis Merriweather on whom they can rely on. He comprised nine carries for 24 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards, including a 2-yard reception for a touchdown with 1:25 left during Sunday's face-off. After the contest, Allen opined, "I thought he got in there and ran the ball pretty well. I thought he ran the ball really physically. He had a really nice run that got called back ... but it was a good run."

