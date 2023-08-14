Afghanistan: At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel
At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said.
The reason behind the blast is not clear yet.
