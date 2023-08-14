ugc_banner

Afghanistan: At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel

Kabul, Afghanistan Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Aug 14, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan 

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said. 

The reason behind the blast is not clear yet. 

more to follow 

(With inputs from agencies)

