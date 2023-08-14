Israeli soldier collapses and dies during training exercise amid intense heatwave

In a tragic incident that occurred on Monday morning (August 14), a soldier collapsed and subsequently died during a training exercise in a forest near the central city of Elad in Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) swiftly responded to the situation and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the soldier's untimely demise.

Preliminary reports from first responders suggest that the soldier may have succumbed to heatstroke or dehydration, highlighting the potential risks associated with intense training activities in hot weather conditions, reported the Times of Israel.

Investigation underway to uncover cause

The soldier, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting the IDF to withhold publicising the incident until the soldier's family could be notified.

Having recently completed his basic training, the soldier was a member of the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit. The tragic event unfolded during a crawling exercise, part of the unit's advanced training curriculum, conducted between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The soldier's plight was noticed by one of his commanders, who immediately initiated preliminary medical assistance while simultaneously alerting paramedics.

Additional support was summoned as medical personnel from the Air Force's search-and-rescue Unit 669 were dispatched to the location.

Despite these efforts, the soldier's life could not be saved. At this point, the military is unaware of any preexisting health conditions that may have contributed to the soldier's demise.

In light of the incident, the Military Police initiated an investigation to ascertain the events leading up to the soldier's collapse and death.

The findings from this inquiry will subsequently be presented to the Military Prosecutor's Office for evaluation. Israel has been experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures soaring across the country.

The importance of public health and safety during extreme heat conditions has been underscored by medical officials who have advised people to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, remain well-hydrated, and exercise particular caution with vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

Suspension of training exercises

The IDF has historically refrained from conducting outdoor training sessions during periods of extreme heat, prioritizing the well-being of its soldiers.

Following the tragic incident, Major General Tamir Yadai, the commander of the IDF's Ground Forces, promptly issued a directive halting all training exercises until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

This suspension provides an opportunity for a comprehensive assessment of training protocols, safety measures, and the impact of weather conditions on soldiers' health and performance.