Israel rejects Jerusalem diplomatic base for Saudi envoy to Palestinian authority

Amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics, Saudi Arabia's appointment of Ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi as a non-resident envoy to the Palestinians has triggered speculation about diplomatic shifts in West Asia.

The move coincides with ongoing efforts by the United States to foster official relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

However, Israel's rejection of a diplomatic base in Jerusalem for Al-Sudairi highlights the complex web of regional aspirations and international interests.

Saudi ambassador's enlarged portfolio

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi recently extended his responsibilities to include the role of non-resident envoy to the Palestinians.

This expansion was marked by the addition of "consul-general in Jerusalem" to his duties, as indicated by a social media post from the Saudi embassy in Amman.

The announcement seemed to align with the Palestinian ambition of establishing a state with East Jerusalem as its capital, a vision not shared by Israel, which regards Jerusalem as its own capital.

Also read | Protesters take to streets in Israel against Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Conflicting claims and ongoing tensions

Israel's steadfast assertion of Jerusalem as its capital contrasts with international perspectives, and the recognition of this status by the United States in 2017 remains a point of contention.

The longstanding struggle between Israel and Palestine over Jerusalem's sovereignty continues, with Israeli authorities restricting Palestinian diplomatic activities in the city.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia's move to engage in diplomatic representation has raised eyebrows and ignited discussions about potential geopolitical implications.

West Asian realignment and diplomatic prospects

While Saudi Arabia has historically championed the Palestinian cause and refrained from formal ties with Israel, recent geopolitical developments indicate a possible shift.

The United States has been actively pursuing the normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, hinting at the potential for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement.

However, Israel's uncompromising stance on Jerusalem and the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict underscore the challenges that lie ahead in achieving any meaningful reconciliation.

Also watch | Russia's move on Kupiansk, forces evacuations in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Interpreting the appointment's significance

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen underscored Israel's unwavering position against any diplomatic presence in Jerusalem, emphasising that the capital remains off-limits for such purposes.

The Israeli government's reluctance to make concessions to the Palestinians within the context of a possible Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation deal adds a layer of complexity to the evolving situation.

Saudi Arabia's alignment with the Palestinian statehood aspiration and its distancing from the stance taken by former US President Donald Trump has been interpreted as a reaffirmation of its historical positions.

(With inputs from agencies)