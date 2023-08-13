Protesters take to streets in Israel against Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday in the latest demonstration against the hard-right government's controversial judicial reform plans that opponents see as a threat to democracy.

Since the government revealed the reform package in the month of January, thousands of Israelis joined weekly protests in what has turned out to be the biggest demonstration movement in the history of Israel.

While the protests have emerged in many cities including Jerusalem, the epicentre has been the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, where demonstrators have taken to the streets and marched every Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"Democracy, democracy," protesters chanted as they marched on Saturday. "We won't give up until it gets better."

"Despite months of protests, things are not going the way we wanted as one important part of the judiciary overhaul has been passed a few weeks ago," protester Ben Peleg, 47, told AFP.

"But if we continue to apply pressure on the streets, there is a possibility that we can still stop these changes."

Last month, the Israeli parliament voted to limit the so-called "reasonableness" law.

The new legislation constrains judicial review by Israel's top court of some government decisions, and critics fear it could pave the way to a more authoritarian government.

Israel's ally United States has termed parliament's vote as "unfortunate" and repeatedly raised concern about the political turmoil.

Netanyahu has repeatedly reinstated that the move is a "necessary democratic step," highlighting the need to empower the elected government and align policies with the majority of citizens.

"We passed the amendment on reasonability so that the elected government can carry out policy in line with the decision of the majority of the citizens of the country," he said earlier in a televised address.

However, opponents argue that the judicial revamp could pave the way for an authoritarian government by weakening checks and balances on the Israeli executive.

Protests and political turmoil

Since its announcement in January, the proposed judicial reform package has sparked one of the largest protest movements in Israel's history.

Demonstrations gathered momentum throughout the day, with protesters voicing their opposition outside the parliament building in Jerusalem.

The Histadrut trade union confederation even threatened a nationwide strike in response to the parliamentary vote, demanding the government resume negotiations with the opposition.

Critics fear erosion of democracy

Critics, including the US, expressed concern over the potential implications of the judicial reform package. They stressed the importance of enduring changes in democracy and having a broad consensus.

The bill aims to limit the Supreme Court's powers to strike down government decisions deemed "unreasonable" by the judges. President Isaac Herzog attempted to mediate a compromise between the government and the opposition, but the efforts ultimately failed, leading to an escalating political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)

