Detained Niger president Mohamed Bazoum seen by doctor: Report

Niger's detained president, on Saturday, was seen by his doctor amid ascending concerns for his health condition, said his entourage, while West Africa's regional bloc tossed an emergency meeting on the coup that ousted him.

63-year-old, Mohamed Bazoum was overturned on July 26 by his presidential guard which has since held him and his family at his official residence in the capital Niamey.

The European Union, the African Union and the United Nations joined others in raising concerns for Bazoum after reports describing deteriorating detention conditions emerged on Friday.

As per news agency AFP reports, a member of his entourage told that Bazoum "had a visit by his doctor today", further adding that the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son. "He's fine, given the situation," the source added.

Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch said that it spoke with Bazoum. The ousted leader described the treatment of himself, his wife and their unwell 20-year-old son as "inhuman and cruel", said HRW.

"I'm not allowed to receive my family members (or) my friends who have been bringing food and other supplies to us," the group quoted him as saying.

"My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor," he was quoted as saying. "They've refused to let him get medical treatment."

UN rights chief Volker Turk on Friday said Bazoum's reported detention conditions "could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law".

Top United States diplomat Antony Blinken said that he was "dismayed" by the military's refusal to release Bazoum's family as a "demonstration of goodwill".

Last week, CNN reported that Bazoum was being kept secluded and was forced to eat dry rice and pasta by the ones who toppled him.

Niger coup leaders threaten to kill ousted prez Bazoum

With the prospect of military intervention by the Western African leaders looming large, reports have emerged that the Niger coup leaders have threatened to kill ousted President Mohamed Bazoum if the neighbouring countries resort to restoring his rule.

During a meeting with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, the Niger military leaders said they would kill Bazoum if the West African bloc ECOWAS uses any military force, news agency AP citing two Western officials reported on Thursday (Aug 10).

The report comes hours after the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reiterated its earlier threat and ordered the activation of its standby force.

(With inputs from agencies)

